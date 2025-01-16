Reliance Jio Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps 24% to Rs 6,477 crore

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, on Thursday reported a 24 per cent jump in its October-December quarter net profit as average per-user revenue rose largely due to tariff hike.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,477 crore in October-December 2024 compared to Rs 5,208 crore in the same period a year back and Rs 6,231 crore in the preceding July-September 2024 quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Jio's revenue from operations was up at Rs 29,307 crore from Rs 25,368 crore in October-December 2023.