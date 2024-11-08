SBI Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 27.92% to Rs 18,331 crore

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, reported a 27.92 per cent growth in its net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the July-September 2024 quarter (Q2 FY25), driven predominantly by a sharp rise in non-interest income, including earnings from treasury and foreign exchange.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 18,331 crore during Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 14,330 crore in the same period of the previous financial year (Q2 FY24). Sequentially, the profit rose by 7.61 per cent from Rs 17,035 crore in Q1 FY25. The bank’s stock closed 1.86 per cent lower at Rs 843.25 per share on Friday.

C S Setty, chairman, SBI, in the post-results press conference, said the bank aims to be the first company in the country to achieve a Rs 1 trillion net profit. “Our first priority is Rs 1 trillion in operating profit, which we are almost at. The bank has the potential to reach there. The timeline for net profit is something we need to look at.” SBI had posted an operating profit of Rs 93,797 crore and a net profit of Rs 61,076 crore in FY24. This was Setty’s first quarter signing the results after taking charge as chairman in August 2024.

Net interest income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—grew by 5.37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 41,620 crore. Sequentially, NII rose by just 1.2 per cent from Rs 41,125 crore in Q1 FY25.

The cost of deposits for domestic operations rose to 5.03 per cent in Q2 FY25 from 4.65 per cent in Q2 FY24 and 5.0 per cent in Q1 FY25. The yield on advances increased to 8.87 per cent in Q2, compared to 8.86 per cent a year ago. It was up from 8.83 per cent in June 2024.

Net interest margins (NIM) from domestic operations declined by 16 basis points Y-o-Y to 3.27 per cent for the reporting quarter. NIM was 3.35 per cent in Q1 FY25. Setty said, “The NIM compression has been contained. The interest rates on deposits have peaked. The yield on advances will improve as the bank has increased the MCLR rates.”

Other income rose by 41.52 per cent to Rs 15,527 crore in Q2 FY25, against Rs 10,791 crore in Q2 FY24. Gains from treasury operations surged by 129.62 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,641 crore. Foreign exchange income grew to Rs 1,111 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 298 crore a year ago.

More From This Section

Gross advances grew by 14.93 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 39.2 trillion, with retail loans rising by 12.3 per cent to Rs 13.96 trillion. Home loans increased by 13.66 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7.64 trillion. Setty noted an uptick in retail loans during October, coinciding with the festive season. Corporate advances grew by 18.35 per cent Y-o-Y, and agriculture loans by 17.67 per cent.

SBI’s chairman said that retail and corporate loan demand remains strong, with the sanctioned pipeline for corporate lending at around Rs 6 trillion. The bank expects 14-16 per cent loan growth in the current financial year.

Responding to queries on lending to the airline sector, Setty said, “Not many airlines are left now to be funded. We have funded airlines based on ownership, not just operational parameters. Although these factors are important for credit underwriting, we won’t be taking big bets on the airline industry going forward.”

Deposits grew by 9.13 per cent to Rs 51.17 trillion, with current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increasing by 4.24 per cent. The CASA ratio declined to 40.03 per cent as of September 2024, from 41.88 per cent a year ago, and 40.70 per cent sequentially. The bank aims to grow deposits by 10-11 per cent. Green deposits have not garnered much interest. The bank’s board approved raising an additional Rs 20,000 crore through infrastructure bonds.

Regarding liquidity coverage, Setty said the bank maintained a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 129 per cent at the end of September 2024, above the internal policy minimum of 120 per cent.

Loan loss provisions almost doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 3,631 crore in Q2 FY25. These provisions were for ageing stressed loans, in line with regulatory norms. Setty said the asset quality remains robust.

The asset quality profile improved, with the Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio at 2.13 per cent, down by 42 basis points Y-o-Y, and the net NPA ratio at 0.53 per cent, down by 11 basis points Y-o-Y. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 92.21 per cent, compared to 91.93 per cent a year ago. Fresh slippages during the quarter were Rs 4,871 crore, up from Rs 3,831 crore a year ago. Sequentially, slippages were Rs 7,903 crore in Q1 FY25.

SBI had a capital adequacy ratio of 13.76 per cent as of September 2024, down by 52 basis points from a year ago. The Common Equity Tier-1 (CET1) ratio was 9.95 per cent.

Setty said, “Taking profits for the first half into account, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) will be above 14 per cent. The current capital is sufficient to support additional credit of Rs 6 trillion. There are no plans for raising equity capital at the moment.”