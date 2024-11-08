Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Whirlpool of India Q2 results: Net profit up 40% to Rs 53.5 crore

The company posted a net profit of Rs 38.20 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, said in a regulatory filing

Whirlpool
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported a 40.13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 53.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 38.20 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was 12.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,713 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 1,521.56 crore a year ago.

Whirlpool of India's total expenses were Rs 1,688.95 crore in the July-September period, up 12.35 per cent.

Total income of Whirlpool of India, which includes other income, grew 13.3 per cent to Rs 1,762.32 crore during the reported quarter.

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd settled 1.65 per cent lower at Rs 2,041.65 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :Whirlpool IndiaQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

