Spencer's Retail Q3FY25 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 47.3 crore

its revenue from operations was down 20.9 per cent at Rs 516.97 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 654.01 crore in the year-ago period

Total expenses of Spencer's Retail was down 20.2 per cent to Rs 567.44 crore in the December quarter.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Spencer's Retail Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 47.34 crore for the December quarter.

The company posted net loss of Rs 51.20 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Spencer's Retail, a RP Sanjiv Goenka firm.

However, its revenue from operations was down 20.9 per cent at Rs 516.97 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 654.01 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had a "soft festive quarter with respect to consumer spending," said Spencer's Retail in its investor presentation.

Total expenses of Spencer's Retail was down 20.2 per cent to Rs 567.44 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 711.54 crore a year ago.  ALSO READ: Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6%

Spencer's Retail's total income, which includes other income, was marginally down 21.23 per cent to Rs 520.03 crore in the December quarter.

"Despite a soft festive trading environment wherein LFL sales growth was flat, Spencer's delivered a very strong operational performance on the back of good delivery (19.7 per cent), strong control on all operational cost lines resulting in a milestone EBITDA positive achievement," Chairman Shashwat Goenka said.

"This is a strong validation of our decision to focus on core geographies, exit from loss-making, non-strategic regions & drive improvement across all operating metrics such as margins, sales productivity, and costs and to bring the business to operational profitability," he added.  ALSO READ: Waaree Renewables Technology Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 53 cr

Spencers started its quick delivery proposition JIFFY and opened two stores during the quarter for Natures Basket.

Its total store count, along with Natures Basket, is 131 with a total 10.34 lakh square feet in over 27 cities in India.

Shares of Spencer's Retail Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 86.76 on the BSE, down 6.48 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

