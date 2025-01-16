Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Waaree Renewables Technology Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 53 cr

Waaree Renewables Technology Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 53 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Waaree Renewable Technologies

The company's total income increased to Rs 364.12 crore from Rs 324.67 crore a year ago. | Photo: X@waareegroup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Renewables Technology Limited (WRTL) on Thursday reported about 17 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 53.48 crore for the December 2024 quarter, hit by higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 64.23 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The company's total income increased to Rs 364.12 crore from Rs 324.67 crore a year ago.

Its expenses also rose to Rs 293.39 crore from Rs 238.28 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

 

WRTL is a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, which is among India's largest solar PV module manufacturers.

More From This Section

Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q3 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 6,304 cr on higher lending income

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

DB Corp Q3 results: PAT falls 4.6% to Rs 118.2 cr, revenue at Rs 642.6 cr

q3 results

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 282 cr

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 1,406 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

RIIL Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 24% to Rs 2.74 cr, revenue falls 9.4%

Topics : Waaree Energies Q3 results renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon