RIIL Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 24% to Rs 2.74 cr, revenue falls 9.4%

Consolidated net profit in October-December - the third quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 (FY25) fiscal - fell to Rs 2.74 crore from Rs 3.62 crore a year back

Its revenue fell 9.4 per cent to Rs 18.60 crore from Rs 20.52 crore in October-December 2023.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent decline in its third-quarter net profit as lower utilisation of infrastructure assets led to a fall in revenue.

Consolidated net profit in October-December - the third quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 (FY25) fiscal - fell to Rs 2.74 crore from Rs 3.62 crore a year back, the company said in a statement.

Its revenue fell 9.4 per cent to Rs 18.60 crore from Rs 20.52 crore in October-December 2023.

This was "on account of lower utilisation of infrastructure assets," the statement said.

"The company continues to provide infrastructure support services, which include transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines and other support services mainly to Reliance Industries Limited," it said.

"The company presently does not have any expansion plans on the anvil.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

