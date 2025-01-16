Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DB Corp Q3 results: PAT falls 4.6% to Rs 118.2 cr, revenue at Rs 642.6 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 123.97 crore for the October-December period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Media house DB Corp Ltd on Thursday reported 4.65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 118.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 123.97 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from DB Corp.

Revenue from operations was marginally down to Rs 642.65 crore from Rs 644.71 crore.

Total expenses were Rs 495.58 crore as against Rs 497.38 crore earlier.

Revenue from Printing, Publishing and Allied business was down marginally to Rs 594.17 crore in the quarter.  ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q3 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 6,304 cr on higher lending income

However, revenue from the radio business was up 5.47 per cent at Rs 48.64 crore.

Total income of DB Corp, which includes other income, was down 1.37 per cent to Rs 655.64 crore in the quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, DB Corp informed about management changes. It has appointed Runit Kishor Shah as an Additional Director and Vijay Kumar TV as Chief Operating Officer in Ad sales.

DB Corp is one of the largest print media companies and publishes five newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, Saurashtra Samachar and DB Star. It also owns 94.3 MY FM radio station.

Shares of DB Corp Ltd were on Thursday trading at Rs 267.15 apiece on BSE, down 1.06 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

