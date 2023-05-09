SRF posts 7% fall in profit on packaging margin hit in Jan-Mar quater



Consolidated net profit after tax stood at 5.62 billion rupees ($68.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 6.06 billion rupees a year earlier, the Gurugram-based company said in an exchange filing. Indian chemicals and polymers maker SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by significant pressure on the margins of its packaging film business.



A spike in the prices of polypropylene and polyethylene films used in packaging film pulled the segment's revenue down 17%. The business faced "strong headwinds with significant pressure on margins" after several new lines got operationalized in India and overseas, the company said.

Cost of materials consumed rose 8.8%.



Meanwhile, weak demand crimped sales in the technical textiles segment, which provides reinforcements to nylon and polyester yarns and fabrics. The segment reported a more than 13% fall in revenue due to lower sales of nylon tyre cord fabrics, SRF said. Revenue from sale of products rose 6% to 37.19 billion rupees.

WHY IT MATTERS

Slowing demand and macroeconomic headwinds pose major challenges to chemicals companies, which are already contending with rising raw materials costs and shrinking product prices.

