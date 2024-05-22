Sun Pharma Q4 result: Profit up 33% over strong US, specialty sales

India’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,654.6 crore compared to Rs 1,984.5 crore, up 33.7 per cent, as its gross sales grew by 10 per cent to Rs 11,813.3 crore.





Israel Makov had retired as the chairman and member of the Sun Pharma Board in August 2022 after having led the organization for 10 years. There was no interim chairman in Sun Pharma. The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY24. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share paid in FY24, taking the total dividend for FY24 to Rs 13.5 per share compared to Rs 11.5 per share for FY23. The Board of Directors also approved the appointment of Dilip Shanghvi, managing director of the company, as the chairman of the board with immediate effect. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sun Pharma stock ended the day’s trade on BSE at Rs 1,540.3, down marginally.

The adjusted net profit (excluding exceptional items) for the fourth quarter of 2023-24 was Rs 2,756.2 crore, up 27.8 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA at Rs 3,035.2 crore (including other operating revenues) was up 8.3 per cent, resulting in an EBITDA margin for Q4 of 25.3 per cent versus 25.6 per cent during Q4FY23.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of the company, said, “During FY24, two of our businesses surpassed $1 billion in annual sales, namely Global Specialty and Emerging Markets. This achievement of critical mass in key markets is a testimony to several years of hard work put in by respective teams. We shall continue to build our specialty portfolio and invest further to gain scale across our businesses.”

Shanghvi said that FY25 is going to be an ‘investment phase’ for several businesses, including product launches in the US and the ramp-up in the global specialty business. He guided for high single-digit growth in consolidated toplines in FY25, as well as R&D spend touching 10 per cent of sales in the current year.

On the question of outcomes of USFDA audits at Mohali and Dadra plants in India, Shanghvi said that they are confident they have taken requisite corrective actions, which should show in the subsequent audits with the US regulator.

India formulation sales were up 10.2 per cent to Rs 3,707.8 crore for the quarter under review, while US sales were up 10.9 per cent ($476 million). Global specialty sales for the quarter were up 11.1 per cent to $271 million. Specialty sales accounted for 19.1 per cent of Q4FY24 sales during the quarter. Emerging markets formulations were up 10.8 per cent, and the rest of the world formulation sales were up 2.5 per cent. Taro posted Q4FY24 sales of $165 million, up by 12.5 per cent. Net profit for Q4FY24 was $15.1 million.

R&D investments during the quarter were Rs 900 crore compared to Rs 665 crore in the same quarter the previous year. R&D spend was 7.6 per cent of sales in Q4FY24, and specialty R&D constituted 42 per cent of the total R&D spend during the quarter.

As for the full year, Sun Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 9,576.4 crore. The adjusted net profit (excluding exceptional items) for FY24 was Rs 10,070 crore, up 16.5 per cent. Sales were up 10.4 per cent to Rs 47,758.5 crore, as India formulation sales grew 9.5 per cent, US formulation sales were up 10.1 per cent, and global specialty sales were up 19.3 per cent during the year.

R&D investment for FY24 came in at Rs 3,177.6 crore compared to Rs 2,367.6 crore for FY23.

Taro’s full-year FY24 sales were $629 million, up 9.8 per cent, while the net profit was $53.9 million compared to $25.4 million in FY23.

Prathamesh Masdekar, research analyst, StoxBox, said that the revenue growth was majorly led by the US market in the March quarter, with the global specialty business continuing to increase its share in the overall revenues.

“The company continues building a specialty portfolio and investing further to gain scale across businesses. The company's API business continues to focus on increasing API supply for captive consumption of critical products. We will keenly eye the management commentary on new product launches, US formulations (including Taro), business growth, specialty R&D pipeline, and domestic business. Further, the company will actively look for other new investment avenues for growth across all business segments in the coming years,” he added.