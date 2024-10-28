Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 168% to Rs 3,593 crore

Bharti Airtel’s net profit (attributable to owners) for the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25 rose 168 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,593 crore, up from Rs 1,340 crore in the year-ago period, owing to higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July. Sequentially, the profit was 13.6 per cent lower than the Rs 4,159 crore registered in the preceding quarter.

The company attributed the rise in profits to tariff repair, strong smartphone data customer additions, and underlying mix improvement. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 41,473 crore in Q2, up by 12 per cent from Rs 37,043 crore in Q2 FY24. Other income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 254 crore.

The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric for telecom firms, rose 14.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 233, up from Rs 203 in Q2 FY24. Due to the tariff hike in July, it rose by 10.6 per cent sequentially, up from Rs 211 in Q1. Airtel’s Arpu is the highest in the industry, beating Jio’s Rs 191.5 and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 146 (as last reported by both companies).

However, the tariff hikes impacted subscriber numbers, with Airtel's customer base in India reducing by 2 million in the latest quarter to end at 407 million at September-end. This was lower than market leader Jio's 10.9 million subscriber loss in Q2. Airtel's monthly churn increased to 3.2 per cent, higher than Jio's 2.8 per cent.

Bharti Airtel’s revenue from the India business for Q2 was Rs 31,561 crore, up 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Mobile services in India, which account for a significant portion of the revenue, at Rs 24,837 crore, also grew 18.5 per cent annually, up from Rs 20,952 crore in Q2 FY24. The rate of growth was 10.5 per cent in Q1.

The telco’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter were Rs 22,021 crore, while the Ebitda margin was 53.1 per cent.

"We delivered another quarter of solid performance, with India revenue growing 8.7 per cent sequentially. The flow-through of tariff repair is in line with our expectation on Arpu increase and SIM consolidation," said managing director Gopal Vittal.

Airtel's home business added 583,000 new users in Q2, up from 348,000 new users in Q1, with a total base of 8.6 million users. A major focus for the telco, the home business saw 17.6 per cent growth. Airtel expanded its Wi-Fi coverage with Fixed Wireless Access offerings to over 2,000 cities by Q2-end, up from 1,300 cities in the preceding quarter.

Postpaid subscribers grow

The net addition in the premier postpaid segment stood at 0.8 million subscribers in the latest quarter, the same as in the preceding two quarters. Growth had been higher earlier, at 0.9 million and 1 million subscribers in Q3 and Q2, respectively, of FY24. The total number of postpaid users stood at 24.7 million.

On a consolidated basis, smartphone data customers were up by 26.2 million, an 11 per cent Y-o-Y increase, now making up 75 per cent of the overall mobile customer base.

Mobile data consumption increased by 22.6 per cent annually, with consumption per customer rising to 23.9 GB per month in India. Airtel rolled out 5,000 new towers and 15,200 mobile broadband stations over the quarter to further strengthen network coverage.