Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Gillette India Q2 results: PAT jumps 44% to Rs 133 cr on strong demand

Gillette India Q2 results: PAT jumps 44% to Rs 133 cr on strong demand

Gillette India, known for its razors and shaving creams, posted a profit of Rs 133 crore ($15.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 92.69 crore rupees a year earlier

Q2 earnings, Q2
Gillette India's shares closed 3.6 per cent higher ahead of the results.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gillette India posted a roughly 44 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Monday, driven by strong demand for its grooming products.

Gillette India, known for its razors and shaving creams, posted a profit of Rs 133 crore ($15.8 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 92.69 crore rupees a year earlier.

New products and designs, including the company's multi-blade systems and gel shaving creams, have been attracting consumers, along with steady demand for its high-priced products.

"The growth has been broad-based amidst continuing green shoots in rural markets," the company said in a press release.

Rural demand in India has gathered pace over the last few quarters, partly driven by increased government spending.

Revenue from the core grooming segment, which makes razors and contributes 83 per cent to Gillette India's total revenue, increased 23 per cent to Rs 649 crore during the quarter.

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps Q2 results: Net profit increases multi-fold to Rs 101 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 168% to Rs 3,593 crore

IOC Q2 results: PAT falls 98% to Rs 180 cr on fall in refining, fuel margin

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit declines 50% to Rs 3,297.52 crore

Ajmera Realty Q2 results: Net profit increases 57% to Rs 35.35 crore

However, the company has also been splurging on advertising.

Its advertising and promotion expenses grew 11 per cent, expanding its total expenses by 11 per cent to Rs 612 crore.

Earlier this month, parent Procter & Gamble Co reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, as price-conscious consumers in its major U.S. and Chinese markets switched to cheaper brands of health and family care products.

Gillette India's shares closed 3.6 per cent higher ahead of the results and are up about 32 per cent for the year so far.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Best option is to double down on market strategy, says P&G India

Gillette India Q1 results: Net profit increases 26.4% to Rs 116 cr

Gillette India shares zoom 10% on strong Q4 performance

Gillette India March quarter results: Profit falls 4% to Rs 99.09 crore

LIVE: Gujarat's work in field of water management has set an example in the country, says PM Modi

Topics :Gillette IndiaQ2 resultsGillette

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story