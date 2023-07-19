Home / Companies / Results / Tata Coffee's net profit down by 5% at Rs 62.06 cr for quarter ended June

Tata Coffee's net profit down by 5% at Rs 62.06 cr for quarter ended June

Tata Coffee on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.06 crore for the quarter ended June

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The rise in total income was driven by higher realisations in plantation coffee and instant coffee businesses both in India and Vietnam.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Coffee on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.06 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 65.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 707.93 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 666.05 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

The rise in total income was driven by higher realisations in plantation coffee and instant coffee businesses both in India and Vietnam.

"Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to deliver strong sales with improved profitability driven by higher sales of premium products. It has a robust healthy order pipeline," it said.

The operating performance of EOC (Eight O'clock Coffee) business was impacted during the June quarter by lower bag volumes and higher input costs.

"The Group's consolidated profit for Q1, FY'24 is marginally lower at Rs 62 crore compared to Rs 65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year due to subdued performance of EOC," the company said.

Tata Coffee Ltd is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products Ltd, formerly known as, Tata Global Beverages Ltd. It is Asia's largest integrated coffee company, the second-largest exporter of instant coffee and foremost producer of specialty coffee in India.

The company produces between 8,000-10,000 tonnes of shade-grown arabica and robusta coffee at its 19 estates in South India.

Also Read

Tata Coffee Limited (TCL) June quarter revenue grows 6% to Rs 708 crore

Cheers to coffee: How to pick up the best brew for your home pleasure

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

Shortage of beans drives up cost of even the cheapest cup of coffee

Big catching up to do for new players, looking beyond metros: Barista CEO

Jubilant Pharmova's Q1 consolidated net profit dips 87% at Rs 6 cr

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 net up 95.2% YoY at Rs 882 cr; NPA provisions fall

Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY24 result: Net profit up 95% YoY to Rs 882 cr

Himadri Speciality Chemical Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 86 cr

CIE Automotive India's Q2 profit surges on robust domestic, European demand

Topics :Tata CoffeeCompanies

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story