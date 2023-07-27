The standalone profit after tax (PAT) for Trident Group at the end of the first quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q1FY24) stood at Rs 90.3 crore, down by 27 per cent from Rs 123.8 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Compared to last quarter, profit has gone down by 22 per cent from Rs 116.4 crore.

Q1FY24 logged a total income of Rs 1,550 crore, down by 10.65 per cent YoY from Rs 1,685 crore. This is a decrease of less than five per cent compared to last quarter, which logged in Rs 1,580 crore.

At the end of Q1FY24, the board of directors declared and paid the first interim dividend of 36 per cent (Rs 0.36 per equity share of Rs 1 each) for the financial year 2023-24.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the year ended March 31, 2023 include Rs 19.58 crore and Rs 22.86 crore, respectively.

