Home / Companies / Results / Birlasoft Q1 net profit rises 14% to Rs 137.5 cr, revenue rises 9%

Birlasoft Q1 net profit rises 14% to Rs 137.5 cr, revenue rises 9%

Sequentially, the company recorded a 23 per cent rise in net profit in the period under review, as compared to Rs 112 crore in the March quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pune-based global IT services provider Birlasoft on Thursday reported a year-on-year increase of 14 per cent in net profit at Rs 137.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 120 crore in the corresponding period last year, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,263 crore, up 9 per cent from Rs 1,154 crore in Q1FY23, the filing said.

Sequentially, the company recorded a 23 per cent rise in net profit in the period under review, as compared to Rs 112 crore in the March quarter.

"I am pleased to note that our quarterly revenue has crossed the USD 150 million mark for the first time, increasing 3.1 per cent sequentially to USD 153.6 million during Q1FY24," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company Angan Guha said.

Revenue and earnings during the June quarter reflect the receipt of USD 2 million for disengagement of Birlasoft Solutions Inc and Invacare, the company declared.

The company also recorded 18.8 per cent attrition with 12,235 employees, according to the statement.

Also Read

Birlasoft soars 9% on heavy volumes post better-than-expected Q4 results

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

Two smallcap stocks touch new highs; have zoomed up to 49% in past 3 months

More competitive Congress must for revival of healthy democracy: Guha

Noted historian Ranajit Guha dies at 100 due to old age-related ailments

Shriram Finance reports 26.6% jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,712.19 cr

Laurus Labs Q1FY24 results: PAT sees massive drop of 90% YoY at Rs 25 cr

ACC Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 105% YoY to Rs 466 cr, revenue up 16%

Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1FY24 result: Profit up 17% YoY; Rs 6 dividend declared

Indian Bank Q1FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 1,708 cr YoY; income up 25.5%

Topics :Q1 resultsBirlasoft KPIT Technologies merger

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story