Home / Companies / Results / TVS Credit Services reports 40.9% jump in Q1 net profit, total income up

TVS Credit Services reports 40.9% jump in Q1 net profit, total income up

Non-banking financial company TVS Credit Services Ltd has reported a 40.9 per cent rise on its net profit for the quarter ending June 30,2023 at Rs 117 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Chennai
The assets under management during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 21,924 crore as compared to Rs 15,396 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Non-banking financial company TVS Credit Services Ltd has reported a 40.9 per cent rise on its net profit for the quarter ending June 30,2023 at Rs 117 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

TVS Credit Services had reported Rs 83 crore as net profit during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,353 crore from Rs 868 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The assets under management during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 21,924 crore as compared to Rs 15,396 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year.

In Q1 FY24, the company's business witnessed substantial growth in loan disbursals across its product portfolio, attributed to vehicle and consumption-led credit demand, TVS Credit Services Ltd said in a statement.

"During this period TVS Credit added nearly 10 lakh new customers, bringing its total customer base to over 1.1 crore as of date," the company said.

During the quarter under review, the company expanded its consumer loans business in North and North East regions.

Digital personal loans were also introduced during the quarter, further strengthening the company's product offerings, the statement added.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

HDFC AMC's Q1 profit surges 52% to Rs 478 crore; revenue rises 10%

Waaree Renewable Technologies logs 11.89% rise in Q1 profit at Rs 11 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q1 net profit shrinks 76% to Rs 548 crore

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Q1 consolidated profit down 36% to Rs 14.5 cr

IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 62% to Rs 1,224 cr, NII up 61%

Topics :Q1 resultsNBFCs

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story