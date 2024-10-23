TVS Motor Company Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 560.49 cr

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 560.49 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, driven by the highest-ever quarterly sales of two- and three-wheelers.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 386.34 crore in the July to September quarter of last financial year. Revenue from operations rose by 14 per cent to Rs 11,301.68 crore in the second quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 9,932.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Total two- and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 14 per cent, registering the highest-ever quarterly sales of 1.228 million units in Q2 FY25, as against 1.074 million units in Q2 FY24.

“The ongoing festival season has started on a positive note, and we expect to post higher growth than the industry in the third quarter. We expect the industry to grow by 7-8 per cent in Q3,” said K N Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor.

Motorcycle sales grew by 14 per cent, registering 560,000 units in Q2 FY25, compared to 493,000 units in Q2 FY24. Scooter sales grew by 17 per cent, with 490,000 units sold in Q2 FY25, compared to 420,000 units in Q2 FY24.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 16 per cent, registering 278,000 units in Q2 FY25, compared to 239,000 units in Q2 FY24. Total three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review stood at 38,000 units, compared to 43,000 units in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the company’s electric vehicle (EV) sales grew by 31 per cent, with the highest-ever quarterly sales of 75,000 units in Q2 FY25, compared to 58,000 units in Q2 FY24. TVS Motor has also started exporting EVs to markets such as ASEAN.

“We are investing in the future, focusing on electric vehicles, technology, and building a capable team. We have a strong product range and are growing steadily,” Radhakrishnan added.

Total two-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2024 grew by 15 per cent, registering 2.247 million units, compared to 1.95 million units in the half-year ended September 2023. Total three-wheeler sales for the half-year stood at 69,000 units, compared to 78,000 units in the same period last year. The total export of two- and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2024 grew by 11 per cent, reaching 562,000 units, compared to 504,000 units in the half-year ended September 2023.