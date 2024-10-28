Welspun Living Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases to Rs 202.4 cr

Home textiles major Welspun Living Ltd on Monday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Welspun Living Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,873.09 crore, as against Rs 2,509.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 2,655.87 crore, as compared to Rs 2,283.42 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said Welspun Living posted its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenues in Q2FY25, growing by 15.5 per cent amid relatively adverse global conditions owing to Red Sea challenges.

"Emerging businesses of global brands, domestic consumer, advanced textile and flooring are continuing to flourish from strength to strength and grew 22 per cent in Q2FY25, with flooring business reporting highest quarterly revenues," he added.

Domestic consumer business continued showing resilience during the quarter despite muted retail market sentiments, he added.