Yatharth Hospitals Q4 result: Net profit up 121%, revenue rises 24%

The company also announced the commencement of operations at their newly acquired hospital in Faridabad, strengthening its presence in the Delhi NCR market

Yatharth Hospital
Photo: X @Yatharth_Health
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services reported a 121 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24) to Rs 383 crore, up from Rs 173 crore reported for the same quarter last year, according to data posted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The hospital’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,778 crore in Q4 FY24, a 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 1,438 crore in Q3 FY24.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 30 per cent increase in net profits, while revenue grew by 7 per cent.

The company reported a 6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) at Rs 29,266 in Q4 FY24, with bed occupancy rising to 57 per cent from 49 per cent in the same period last year.

The rise in Arpob can be attributed to a diversified case mix and the integration of robotic surgeries in the hospital’s operations with the addition of three Da Vinci surgical robots, the company said in its statement.

For the full FY24, the company posted a 74 per cent rise in consolidated profit and a 29 per cent rise in revenue, reaching Rs 1,145 crore and Rs 6,705 crore respectively.


Commenting on the performance, Yatharth Tyagi, whole-time director, Yatharth Hospitals, said that the year has been transformative for the company as it solidified its position as a premium super-specialty institution.

“We have also expanded our organ transplant programme, with international patients in liver transplants, and inaugurated our state-of-the-art radiation oncology department,” he added.

The company also announced the commencement of operations at their newly acquired hospital in Faridabad, strengthening its presence in the Delhi NCR market.

“This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our overarching strategy of expanding our footprint in the North India region,” Tyagi said.

On Thursday, Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services’ stocks were up by 0.52 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 442 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

