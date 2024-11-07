Samsung Electronics India posts 4% revenue rise to Rs 102,626 crore in FY24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Its revenue from the telephone sets, hand held devices segment was at Rs 71,283 crore. Hand held phones contributed 71.61 per cent to total revenues

Samsung
Samsung.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Akshara Srivastava Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Samsung Electronics India, the largest consumer goods retailer in the country, reported a 4 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 102,626 crore in the financial year 2024.
 
According to financial data accessed by business intelligence firm Tofler, the company further reported a 137 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 8,188 crore during the same financial year, as stated in its filing to the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
 
Revenue from the telephone sets and handheld devices segment was Rs 71,283 crore, with handheld phones contributing 71.61 per cent to total revenues.
 
Meanwhile, revenue from refrigerators and other freezing equipment, excluding air conditioners, stood at Rs 11,388 crore, with home appliances contributing 11.44 per cent to total revenues.
 
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

