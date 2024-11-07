Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Cummins India Q2 results: PAT up at Rs 449 cr on strong demand for engines

Cummins India Q2 results: PAT up at Rs 449 cr on strong demand for engines

The diesel and natural gas engine maker's consolidated profit after tax came in at Rs 449 crore ($53.3 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from Rs 329 crore a year earlier

result, q1, q2, q3, q4
The company's revenue increased due to price hikes, particularly for its CPCB 4+ generator sets.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cummins India, a unit of US-based truck engine maker Cummins, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by robust demand for its engines and power generators.

The diesel and natural gas engine maker's consolidated profit after tax came in at Rs 449 crore ($53.3 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from Rs 329 crore a year earlier.

The company's revenue increased due to price hikes, particularly for its CPCB 4+ generator sets, analysts said.

These generator sets comply with the latest environment-friendly emission standards set by India's federal pollution control board.

A restock in inventory and steady demand across all its segments helped increase volumes, analysts added.

Sales in its engine segment, which includes power generator sets and contributes nearly 80 per cent to overall sales, grew 30 per cent during the quarter.

More From This Section

Bajaj Electricals Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 52.7% to Rs 12.9 cr

Sony India FY24 profit rises to Rs 167 cr, revenue at Rs 7,663.74 cr

Lupin Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 74% to Rs 853 cr on strong demand

NHPC Q2 results: Net profit falls 37%, revenue rises to Rs 3,402 cr

SAIL Q2 results: Net profit drops 31%, revenue down to Rs 24,842 cr

The segment boosted overall quarterly sales to Rs 3,009 crore.

India's infrastructure is growing in tandem with power demand, ensuring that sales for the company's products remain high despite price increases, the company had said in August.

Cummins India's income from operations grew 30 per cent to Rs 2,465 crore in the second quarter. Costs of materials, which account for more than half of its total expenses, rose 38.4 per cent.

Parent Cummins Inc beat third-quarter profit estimates earlier this week, due to robust demand for its power generation products.

Cummins' shares closed 1.6 per cent lower ahead of the results and have climbed 81 per cent so far in 2024.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Demand drivers likely to keep Cummins India on robust growth trajectory

Cummins India shares soar 7% post robust Q1FY25 net profit growth

Cummins India Q1 results: PAT up 31% at Rs 463 cr on high generator demand

Cummins India inaugurates its first IT global competency centre in Pune

101 BSE stocks now in Rs 1 trillion market cap club; RVNL, MDL new entrants

Topics :Cummins IndiaQ2 resultsCummins

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story