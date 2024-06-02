Agnikul draws reusable rocket dream, plans orbital launch in a year

India's space sector made history last week with the launch of the sub-orbital single-stage technology demonstrator rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD. Chennai-headquartered space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos, behind the launch, has now lined up its future plans. These plans include an orbital flight within the next year, developing India's first reusable launch vehicle, carrying payloads in the developmental stage, and seeking more funding.

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer, Agnikul Cosmos, said that like SpaceX, the company wants space launches to be "normal like a bike or car journey". On May 30, the company successfully launched the Agnibaan SOrTeD rocket from Sriharikota. Since it was a sub-orbital launch, it travelled to space and returned to Earth. On the other hand, the orbital flight of the Agnibaan orbital rocket will go to low earth orbit and put payloads into space.

"This (Agnibaan SOrTeD) was a sub-orbital vehicle and the next attempt will be an orbital vehicle. We intend to carry some payloads to space in that as well. We have a few customers who are willing to work on this. The plan is to make sure that we make going to space easier like SpaceX does," said Moin. The orbital launch will happen within the next nine to twelve months.

By carrying payloads, the company will generate revenue for the first time. "We will mainly carry a few earth observation satellites and communication satellites. We also had a lot of interest from universities and a couple of other people," Moin added.



Agnibaan is a two-stage launch vehicle capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms of payload to an extent of around 700 km to low earth orbit. "We can fly anywhere between 30 to 300 kg. The first vehicle we are building will be 100 kg," he said.

The May 30 flight has many firsts attached to it. It was the first launch from a private launchpad of the country's second privately built rocket and the first using a combination of gas and liquid fuel. SOrTeD used the world’s first single-piece 3D printed engine, designed and built indigenously.

When asked about the advantages of cryogenic technology, Moin said it would help reusing the launch vehicle. The company may try this technology in the developmental stage itself. "Reusability is one advantage of the cryogenic engine. You can bring it back like SpaceX. In liquid, you have control over it. They allow you to take it to the precise orbit. That brings confidence to the customer. We do have the maths and physics in place. Reusable technology may be seen in the developmental stage itself," he said.



Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM, and SR Chakravarthy, a professor from IIT Madras, Agnikul became the first Indian firm to sign an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in December 2020. This pioneering agreement was facilitated under the IN-SPACe initiative, granting Agnikul unprecedented access to Isro’s expertise and cutting-edge facilities. The company is one of the highest-funded space startups in India, raising $42 million so far.

"Being a startup, you are always in the mode of fundraising. We have also to scale our operations," Moin added.

In November 2022, a private company, Skyroot Aerospace, successfully developed and operated the launch vehicle Vikram-S, on a sub-orbital flight from SDSC SHAR, becoming the first player to do so.



