AI startup Fractal announces strategic investment of $20 mn in Asper.ai

AI startup Fractal, a global provider of enterprise AI solutions and services, today announced a $20 million strategic investment in one of its product companies, Asper.ai, a purpose-built AI for growth platform for consumer goods and manufacturing.

The funding aims to power Asper’s next phase of growth, focusing on scaling its product development and expanding its enterprise customer base across the globe.

Pranay Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Fractal, said, “Asper has demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation in just three years. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Asper’s team to drive the next phase of growth. The phased investment will fuel Asper’s vision, unlocking new opportunities for enterprise customers.”

Asper.ai co-founder and CEO, Mohit Agarwal, said, “Consumer goods leaders need more than AI—they need an ally that scales with their operations, speaks their language, and turns data into actionable decisions. This investment from Fractal further enables us in building our autonomous growth AI platform, attracting experienced talent, and expanding our product offerings to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge AI platforms.”

Anuj Kaushik, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Asper.ai, shared, “The market has responded well to our product capabilities. Building the capability in-house requires significant investment in AI talent, infrastructure, and ongoing model training, alongside deep domain expertise. Our platform eliminates these barriers, offering purpose-built, vertically integrated AI solutions that deliver speed-to-value.”