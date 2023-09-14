Home / Companies / Start Ups / AMC TPG will invest Rs 2,788 crore in data management company Denodo

AMC TPG will invest Rs 2,788 crore in data management company Denodo

The transaction is expected to close in early October following customary regulatory approvals. HGGC, which invested in Denodo's Series A investment round in 2017

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Asset management company TPG has committed an investment of $336 million (Rs 2,788 crore) in data management firm Denodo, the two companies said on Thursday.

The fresh investment by TPG will lead to sale of shares by Denodo's existing investor HGGC.

The transaction is expected to close in early October following customary regulatory approvals. HGGC, which invested in Denodo's Series A investment round in 2017, will remain a significant investor, the companies said in a statement.

TPG Partner Mike Zappert said, "With a market-leading net promoter score of over 50, the company has built a notable roster of marquee, global customers including TPG, and we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Denodo's expansion going forward."

Denodo CEO and founder Angel Via said, "We look forward to leveraging TPG's deep experience to continue the rapid expansion of our global market share. We are equally thrilled that HGGC will remain an important investor in Denodo and are thankful for their lasting partnership and ongoing commitment.

Also Read

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls

Reliance ARC challenges Vidarbha Industries Swiss Challenge process

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Manipal Global Education forays into edtech, plans Rs 100 cr investments

Justmyroots buys The State Plate to expand intercity food delivery service

G20 Summit: Startups hope Delhi Declaration to help ease capital access

Kerala-based startup launches AI-based learning platform for all ages

Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

Topics :Asset ManagementTechnologyInvestment

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story