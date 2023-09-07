Home / Companies / Start Ups / Kerala-based startup launches AI-based learning platform for all ages

Kerala-based startup launches AI-based learning platform for all ages

The platform, HelloAI-HAILabs.ai, aims to empower students with essential AI and data literacy skills, besides equipping them with the essentials of self-learning through adaptive learning

Press Trust of India Kochi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A city-based start-up, Hello AI, registered with the KSUM has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based self-learning platform that offers a comprehensive and personalised learning experience for people of all age groups.

The platform, HelloAI-HAILabs.ai, aims to empower students with essential AI and data literacy skills, besides equipping them with the essentials of self-learning through adaptive learning, personalised tutoring using AI tutor, and context-aware content generation, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) said in a statement.

"This will empower children for an AI-driven future with personalised AI literacy and fostering critical thinking," it said.

HAILabs.ai will provide free access to Level 1 through a freemium model, with premium options enhancing the learning journey, the statement said.

The platform also offers personalized learning experiences focusing on each student's needs by ensuring effective knowledge acquisition and skill development, KSUM said.

Prasad Prabhakaran, Chief Executive Officer of HelloAI, said that artificial intelligence solutions are going to influence even the smallest of decisions in today's world and therefore, children need to be prepared to be responsible AI citizens.

HelloAI has bagged Productization Grant from KSUM, Seed Grant from Startup India, STEM and KidSafe Certification, the statement said.

The startup is a finalist among 800-plus startups who will participate in the Learning Tools Engineering Global Competition to be held in the United States of America in the last week of September, it said.

KSUM is Kerala government's nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

Funding into edtech sector plunges 48% in 2023 due to decreased demand

Unicorn India Ventures announces first close of Fund III at Rs 225 crore

Topics :artifical intelligenceStartupKerala

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story