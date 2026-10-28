Anima Anandkumar bets on physical AI to solve science's hardest problems

“Because we try to pack more and more transistors in smaller and smaller spaces, the question is how to lay that out to make sure the physics does not come in the way.”
Her work has already placed her among the 100 most influential AI personalities in 2026, according to TIME Magazine, alongside Vivek Raghavan of Sarvam, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, Peter Steinberger of Openclaw and Utkarsh Saxena of Adalat AI. After graduating from IIT Madras, she got her PhD in electrical engineering at Cornell University and worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Nvidia before starting her company along with her husband Benedikt Jenik in early 2024.