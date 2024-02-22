Home / Companies / Start Ups / ArcelorMittal's XCarb India Accelerator programme selects three finalists

ArcelorMittal's XCarb India Accelerator programme selects three finalists

The programme, launched in July 2023, was aimed at identifying start-ups focused on the most "promising" decarbonisation technologies in India

The finalists were also invited for a two-day visit to AM/NS India’s steelmaking facility at Hazira, Gujarat. Following this, they presented their technologies to the management from ArcelorMittal and AM/NS India
BS Reporter Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ArcelorMittal’s XCarb India Accelerator programme, established in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), has selected three finalists.

The programme, launched in July 2023, was aimed at identifying start-ups focused on the most “promising” decarbonisation technologies in India. It is also supported by ArcelorMittal’s joint venture in India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), which is developing its own decarbonisation strategy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Applications were invited across four technology domains, and the programme aimed to identify the most promising concepts for commercially scalable technologies that hold strong potential to decarbonise steelmaking, a statement said.

From almost 50 applications, eight start-ups were shortlisted for mentorship facilitated by the Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GDC) of IIT Madras.

The finalists were also invited for a two-day visit to AM/NS India’s steelmaking facility at Hazira, Gujarat. Following this, they presented their technologies to the management from ArcelorMittal and AM/NS India.

The three finalists are: AgroMorph Technosolutions Private Limited (developed an algae-based CCUS solution); Susstains Engineering Solutions LLP (invented a novel biochar production technology); and UrjanovaC Private Limited (pioneered an innovative CCUS technology).

The technology and business models of these finalists are being reviewed by the XCarb™ Innovation Fund Investment Committee, chaired by Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, the company statement mentioned. The finalists can potentially be awarded an equity investment or a research collaboration.

Also Read

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

Despite hiring slowdown, top IIT students receive offers worth over Rs 1 cr

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

SC allows IOC-ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to resolve dispute via arbitration

K'taka HC grants relief to Byju's; calls resolutions passed in EGM invalid

Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM called by investors on February 23

Committed to restructuring board: Raveendran tells Byju's shareholders

Fintech major PhonePe takes on Google, Apple with homegrown Indus Appstore

About 45% of demand for global brands come from non-metros: Myntra's CPTO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ArcelorMittalstart- upsIITsIIT MadrasNippon Steel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story