Auxano Capital eyes final close of two funds, 3-4 exits by year-end

Auxano Capital, an early-stage and pre-IPO venture capital (VC) firm, is targeting the final close of its two funds — Auxano Entrepreneur Trust and Auxano Dawn Fund — by the end of this calendar year. Each fund has a target corpus of ₹200 crore. In addition to fundraising, Auxano is also planning three to four startup exits by year-end.

In the Entrepreneur Trust, which is a Category I Angel Fund, the firm is yet to raise ₹50 crore. As for the Dawn Fund, a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), ₹75 crore is pending to be raised. While the former fund was launched in 2020, the latter commenced in 2022.

The limited partners for both funds are predominantly corporate professionals, said Brijesh Damodaran, managing partner at the VC firm. On Auxano's investment plans, Damodaran said, "As we speak, we have invested close to ₹130–140 crore. We are looking to invest more in the coming two months. Hopefully, by the end of this year, we should be able to invest between ₹175–200 crore." He added that out of the 34 startup investments made to date, nearly 70 per cent of the amount came from the Category I Angel Fund, while the remainder came from the Dawn Fund.