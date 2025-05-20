Razorpay, MeitY Startup Hub partner to boost India's deep-tech startups

Financial technology giant Razorpay has partnered with the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Through this collaboration, the two entities aim to accelerate the growth of deep-tech and emerging technology startups by offering access to Razorpay’s fintech infrastructure, customised mentorship, product credits and an innovation-centric ecosystem. The initiative is designed to bolster India’s startup landscape by supporting early-stage ventures working on transformative technologies. The partnership is targeted at startups building technologies in areas such as AI, blockchain, robotics, IoT and beyond. It will provide them with tools, networks and institutional backing to solve for India and scale globally.

“As India advances toward becoming a global innovation powerhouse, it is critical that our startups grow with both agility and integrity. Our partnership with Razorpay will empower founders, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, to build with speed and confidence. Peer learning and shared networks remain powerful enablers,” said Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub. “As MeitY Startup Hub becomes custodian of deep-tech and driver of inclusive tech, partnerships like these will accelerate impact — ensuring startups scale with clarity, purpose and resilience.”

MSH unites incubation centres, Centres of Excellence and strategic stakeholders to accelerate the growth of high-impact, tech-driven startups. As India crosses the milestone of over 159,000 DPIIT-recognised startups and 1.6 million jobs created, MSH continues to drive this momentum, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by enabling startups to access mentorship, compliance support, and scale sustainably.

“Most transformative ideas begin in unlikely places — with a lone founder solving a real problem, fuelled by belief more than resources. But turning belief into a business takes the right infrastructure, wisdom and a community that has your back. If we want to build for the next billion, we must empower the next million builders,” said Arif Khan, chief innovation officer, Razorpay. “This partnership with MeitY Startup Hub is about giving early-stage founders the tools, authentic mentorship and confidence to build boldly.”

Under this partnership, all startups associated with MSH will gain access to Razorpay Rize, the company’s flagship initiative dedicated to empowering early-stage startups.

Through Rize, startup founders will benefit from a seamless company incorporation experience, with priority support for registering as a private limited company, limited liability partnership (LLP) or one-person company (OPC). They will also gain access to a suite of founder-first resources designed to help formalise and grow their ventures with ease and efficiency. This includes support for Y Combinator applications, expert-led pitch deck reviews, comprehensive founder toolkits and a dedicated content hub.

Every quarter, a cohort of startups shortlisted by Rize will also gain access to the exclusive Razorpay Rize Community, featuring curated peer networks, mentorship from Razorpay experts and ecosystem leaders. Benefits include a verified founder directory and invitation-only masterclasses focused on navigating the early stages of building and scaling a startup.

To further support operational readiness, startups will also receive exclusive credits across Razorpay’s product suite, including its payment gateway, business banking platform and payroll management solution — providing financial infrastructure from day one.

This partnership forms part of Razorpay’s broader effort to support entrepreneurs across India, including in emerging cities. Beyond MeitY Startup Hub, Razorpay has partnered with state governments such as Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala to deliver region-specific programmes tailored to local startup needs.