Bain, Sattva launch $100 mn co-living platform; Colive raises $20 mn

Sattva Group-backed Colive, the Bengaluru-based co-living operator, has announced a strategic partnership with Bain Capital and the Group to launch a pan-India co-living real estate platform with an initial investment of $100 million to fuel operations.

“This funding represents a pivotal moment in Colive's journey to revolutionise urban living for young professionals throughout India. It signifies strong investor confidence in our vision and enables accelerated scaling, continuous innovation, and deeper commitment to developing intelligent, community-centred living environments that genuinely feel like home,” added Suresh Rangarajan, Founder & CEO, Colive.

On the back of the partnership, the platform will focus on acquiring land, developing flagship communities, and delivering purpose-built rental housing across India’s major urban centres, catering to the rising demand from young professionals and students for high-quality, community-driven living spaces.

"India is experiencing a fundamental transformation in urban housing preferences, and Colive stands uniquely positioned to address this surging demand through technology-enabled, community-focused living solutions. Our investment commitment demonstrates our unwavering confidence in this market category and Colive's established leadership position," said Sarit Chopra, Partner at Bain Capital. As part of the partnership, Colive has also secured $20 million in strategic funding, led by Bain Capital with strong backing from long-term partner Sattva Group. This investment will fuel Colive’s growth through strengthened tech infrastructure, expanded market presence, and reinforced leadership in tech-enabled rental housing solutions across India. "While demand from young professionals migrating to cities is robust, the real challenge lies in creating quality supply that matches their aspirations and lifestyle needs. Through this partnership with Bain Capital, we are bringing international standards and global best practices to India while establishing a dedicated PropCo platform for purpose-built assets. We are positioned to scale solutions that will shape how India's next generation lives and works in our cities," emphasised Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director, Sattva Group.