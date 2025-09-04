Vedanta Group's Invenia aims for growth in data centre, system integration

Vedanta Group's Invenia Tech, the demerged digital infrastructure arm of Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), will focus on fiber deployment, system integration, and data center projects, aiming to capitalize on India's rapidly expanding telecom and digital sectors amid strong investor interest.

Having listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, the company will also look at expanding its system integration, connectivity, and managed services across telecom, enterprise, and public sector domains, including smart city developments and hospital management systems, while STL continues in its core optical networking and data center business.

Invenia, trading under STL Networks Limited, mirrors STL's shareholding structure, with approximately 44-45% promoter holding and the remainder split between public investors, including funds and retail holders.

The demerger from STL’s core optical fiber business will allow both companies to target distinct customer bases, talent pools, and investor profiles. "We have a history of emerging companies and scaling them to multi-billion-dollar levels," said Ankit Agarwal, Vice Chairman of Invenia and Managing Director of STL. With an order book of around Rs 4,500 crore, providing visibility for the next 18-24 months, operations will remain India-centric, with a small portion—less than 10%—from the UK in fiber design and deployment. Invenia serves as a major partner for telecom giants like Airtel, Jio, and BSNL across over 20 states, handling large-scale fiber deployments. It is also deeply involved in government initiatives, including BharatNet projects in Maharashtra and Telangana, and a newly secured Rs 2,631-crore contract to connect every village in Jammu & Kashmir with optical fiber over three years, followed by a decade of maintenance. Other projects include a Rs 359 crore PowerGrid Data Center pilot project in Manesar and a Rs 205 crore MSSS integration initiative in Bihar.

Data centers will be a significant growth driver, with India's capacity projected to expand from 1-1.5 GW to 4-5 GW by 2030. Agarwal said that Invenia will be positioned as a design and deployment partner for state-led and private data centers, leveraging its track record of on-time execution in challenging environments, such as projects for the Indian Navy. Financially, Invenia targets revenue of Rs 1,300-1,400 crore this year, with plans to reach Rs 2,000 crore in two to three years. EBITDA margins are targeted to rise from 6-7% to 10-12%, while improving cash flow and reducing working capital needs. "We're focused on executing the right kinds of projects and generating cash," he stated, underscoring the emphasis on value creation for shareholders.