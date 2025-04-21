BluSmart's 'closed loop' wallet: Uncertainty grows amid refund calls

Customers of the beleaguered electric vehicle ride-hailing platform BluSmart may have to wait for 90 days or more to get a refund from their Blu wallets even as the ‘terms of use’ outline that Blu Wallet is strictly ‘non-refundable’ and holds ‘no expiry date’.

The 90-day refund period and the non-refundable wallet policy have raised concerns among BluSmart users, as the company's wallet operated within a closed-loop system.

Closed loop prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), such as the BluSmart wallet, enable users to only purchase services from the ride-hailing entity alone. Cash withdrawals are not permitted for such wallets.

Ecosystem players have suggested that regulatory intervention may be necessary if the company fails to process refunds amid indications of a complete shutdown of operations. “For closed loop wallets, companies either rely on in-house developers or authorise third party tech service providers for their customers. BluSmart, in this case, may have been operating its own wallet,” the founder of a payment aggregator said. The person added that if refunds don’t come in, customers may opt for litigation or the regulator should step in. However, a regulatory intervention may not be on cards just yet, since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not regulate closed-loop wallets.