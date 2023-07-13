Home / Companies / Start Ups / Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l biz: Report

Byju's appoints ex-upGrad chief Arjun Mohan as CEO for int'l biz: Report

Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its Chief Business Officer before moving on to join Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its Chief Executive Officer for India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Byju Raveendran will remain as group CEO and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources confirmed to PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Edtech company Byju's has appointed upGrad's former top boss Arjun Mohan as its CEO for international business, according to sources.

Byju Raveendran will remain as group CEO and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources confirmed to PTI.

Byju's declined to comment on the development.

Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its Chief Business Officer before moving on to join Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its Chief Executive Officer for India.

He resigned from upGrad in December last year.

Also Read

Budget will lead India towards self-reliance: Byju's Divya Gokulnath

Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad records 10 mn enrolled learners

TMS Ep457: High airfares, tutoring industry, FDs over equities, NDRF

Amid tech layoffs, Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad reports uptick in upskilling

Byju's promoters have sold stake worth $408.5 mn since 2015-16: Report

Fibe eyes upskilling space for lending even as ed-tech faces crunch

Why are governance lapses increasing in Indian startup ecosystem?

CapFort Ventures launches Rs 200 cr fund, will back 40 tech start-ups

Indian start-ups money for little: Here's a look at ecosystem's finances

Indian startup funding in H1CY23 drops 36% to lowest in 4 yrs: PwC

Topics :Byju'sEdTech

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story