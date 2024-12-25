Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane invests in tech startups Proxgy's Series A funding

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane invests in tech startups Proxgy's Series A funding

Other key investors in the round include Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, film actor Suniel Shetty, industrialist Vinod Duggar and key investor Manish Patel

From Left to Right Ajinkya Rahane, Pulkit Ahuja & Manish Patel
From Left to Right Ajinkya Rahane, Pulkit Ahuja & Manish Patel
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 7:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Proxgy, an Internet of Things (IoT) technology firm specialising in safety, connectivity, and productivity solutions, said that cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has invested in its ongoing $3 million Series A funding round. Other key investors in the round include Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, film actor Suniel Shetty, industrialist Vinod Duggar, and key investor Manish Patel.
 
Proxgy, founded by Pulkit Ahuja in 2020, leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT, where devices communicate intelligently with each other. Its innovations include SmartHat, a safety helmet featuring the smallest gas detection sensor, health monitoring systems, cameras, and connectivity protocols like 4G and WiFi. Another innovation is Sleefe, a wearable smart device that converts any cap into a smart cap, offering real-time monitoring and communication for industrial workers.
 
“Proxgy’s products have the potential to redefine safety and productivity in industrial environments,” said Ajinkya Rahane.
 
Pulkit Ahuja, founder and CEO of Proxgy, said Ajinkya Rahane’s support, along with that of Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, and Manish Patel, is a huge endorsement of the company’s vision. “This funding will enable us to expand globally,” said Ahuja.
 
Manish Patel, a partner at CMG Group based in the United States, added that Proxgy’s products like SmartHat and Sleefe address critical gaps in safety and productivity across industries.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Perfect human-machine interaction likely in 12-18 months: CoRover CEO

Unicorn boom or bust: India's best and worst performing startups in 2024

Semiconductor startup Mindgrove Technologies raises $8 mn Series A

Tamil Nadu achieves milestone with over 10,000 DPIIT-registered startups

Unicorn startups' headcount declines 6.7k in a year: PrivateCircle Research

Topics :InvestorsStartupsSeries A funding

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story