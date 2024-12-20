Delhi NCR unicorns added maximum employees between Aug 2023-2024: Report

India’s unicorn startups’ workforce saw a net decrease of 6,700 employees between August 2023 and August 2024, according to an analysis by PrivateCircle Research.

Overall, 116 Indian unicorns employed 4,10,829 people in August 2024 compared to 4,17,561 employees recorded in August 2023.

Across all major startup hubs, Delhi NCR saw the maximum additions to the total number of employees between August 2023 and August 2024. Some of the mass recruiters from Delhi NCR included PolicyBazaar, Blinkit, and Zomato. PrivateCircle has clubbed startups from the NCR region under Delhi, while Thane unicorns are merged with the Mumbai region.

The second-highest employee additions were recorded in Chennai-based unicorns, followed by Bengaluru. In contrast, Mumbai unicorns saw a net decrease of 7,024 employees in their cumulative workforce. Pune and Hyderabad also recorded a decrease in their overall workforce numbers.

On average, the 116 Indian unicorns had an attrition rate of 4.5 per cent for the period between August 2023 and August 2024. Interestingly, Indian unicorns such as Zerodha, Zoho, and MapMyIndia managed to maintain attrition rates of around 1 per cent or lower. Other unicorns with attrition rates below 2 per cent include Ather Energy, Druva, Dream Sports, Icertis, and Uniphore.

Also Read

Hiring at unicorn startups picked up from March 2024, which was the peak hiring month, with 42,000 employees being hired in a single month. Some of the unicorns that saw significant workforce increases in March 2024 were Paytm, BigBasket, and PB Fintech.

On the other hand, the maximum number of employees (39,000) left unicorn companies in September 2023, the highest figure during the period under review. This could be a result of layoffs or employees quitting their jobs.

PrivateCircle considered the period from August 2023 to August 2024 for this analysis, in continuation of its last report, which analysed numbers till July 2023. The analysis only includes employees for whom provident fund (PF) contributions were made.

The number of unicorns considered in this analysis is 116, including newer additions such as Moneyview, Ather, and Rapido. Polygon, Hasura, and 5irechain are excluded from this analysis as they did not have employee count entries in Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data, possibly because these companies are headquartered outside India. The study also excluded Rivigo and Shopclues as they have been acquired at valuations lower than $1 billion (unicorn valuation).

However, Dr Murali Logananthan, director of research at PrivateCircle, said unicorns continue to be large employers in India. “We find that the compounded revenue growth among most unicorns has been in high double digits over a two-year period, and yet these unicorns have maintained stable employee numbers. This signals efficient usage of human capital even during periods of high growth,” said Logananthan.