Home / Companies / Start Ups / Don't depend on govt procurement, explore domestic, export markets: Kant

Don't depend on govt procurement, explore domestic, export markets: Kant

I am personally against governments getting into too much of startups...the dynamism of startups should be in the marketplace. the startups should not get themselves too dependent on govt procurement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
File photo of Amitabh Kant

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's G-20 sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday asked startups not to get "dependent" on government procurements but instead focus on the opportunities presented by the domestic and export markets.

Speaking at a youth conference organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce, Kant also asked men to change their attitudes towards women and transfer wealth in the name of women to address the issue of gender disparity.

Both the Union and many state governments have a positive outlook on helping startups on procurements from startups. The government e-marketplace (GEM) has a dedicated 'startup runway' showcasing startups' offerings, while there in many cases, there are relaxations in rules to accommodate buying from startups.

"I am personally against governments getting into too much of startups...the dynamism of startups should be in the marketplace. the startups should not get themselves too dependent on govt procurement," Kant said.

He said the startups should focus on the large domestic market and the export markets for pushing their wares, while the government's role should be limited to assisting the flow of capital to the startups through schemes like fund of funds which it has done.

Addressing the gender disparity issue, Kant said empowering women and promoting their inclusion and entrepreneurship is crucial for unblocking untapped talent but conceded that accessing capital remains a significant challenge.

Men also need to change their attitudes, Kant said, calling for a "cultural shift" to improve the conditions of women.

"...policy developments are needed to mobilise financing and other support towards the sectors where women are currently active," he said.

"In India and South Asia, mothers put wealth in the name of their sons, not in the name of their daughters. There has to be a cultural shift. If you are able to shift the wealth in the name of the women, in a decade you will see women doing very well in India and all over the place," he said.

He called the South Asian region as being "lax" on "unity of any kind", and illustrated how the economies have suffered due to a lack of the same.

Kant said intra-region ties on trade, and also travel and tourism can help benefit all the countries economically, and illustrated the example of Europe where tourists and trade flow seamlessly across geographies for collective good.

He said Indian tourists can help drive prosperity in neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan by creating wealth there through the travel and tourism route.

Also Read

India leapfrogged 40 yrs of development with DPI: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Lunch with BS: 'G20 is about thinking and acting big', says Amitabh Kant

Former CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant loses blue tick on Twitter

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Angel investment platform IPV makes 12 exits in 2022, logs 160% IRR

CII collaborate with Vedanta to support technology-based startups

Unicorn list declines in 2023, indicates slowdown in funding: Hurun report

EV firm Oben raises Rs 40 cr in pre-Series A, will start deliveries in July

Mature start-ups need fully functional boards: Auditing major Deloitte

Topics :Amitabh KantIndian start-ups

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story