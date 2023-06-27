Home / Companies / Start Ups / CII collaborate with Vedanta to support technology-based startups

CII collaborate with Vedanta to support technology-based startups

As part of this programme, startups have the opportunity to present their minimal viable products (MVPs) on demo day, to secure contracts with participating corporates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vedanta

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industry body CII's Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups on Tuesday announced its strategic partnership with Vedanta Limited, a globally diversified natural resources conglomerate.

This collaboration aims to promote corporate-startup connect and provide support to technology-based startups through CII CIES's Corporate Accelerator program, CII stated.

As part of this programme, startups have the opportunity to present their minimal viable products (MVPs) on demo day, to secure contracts with participating corporates.

"This partnership aims to impact a substantial number of startups in the technology space. Through this collaboration, Vedanta Limited aims to leverage CII CIES's expertise to identify and nurture startups that align with its vision of transformative and sustainable technologies," CII said.

Also Read

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Vedanta may successfully handle its debt in the next 12 months: Report

Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit falls 68% to Rs 1,881 cr, revenue down 5.4%

Unicorn list declines in 2023, indicates slowdown in funding: Hurun report

EV firm Oben raises Rs 40 cr in pre-Series A, will start deliveries in July

Mature start-ups need fully functional boards: Auditing major Deloitte

Corporate Affairs Ministry ordered inspection of Byju's recently: Report

Orxa Energies inaugurates new facility ahead of electric bike launch

Topics :CIIVedanta tech start-ups

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story