CII collaborate with Vedanta to support technology-based startups

Industry body CII's Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startups on Tuesday announced its strategic partnership with Vedanta Limited, a globally diversified natural resources conglomerate.

This collaboration aims to promote corporate-startup connect and provide support to technology-based startups through CII CIES's Corporate Accelerator program, CII stated.

As part of this programme, startups have the opportunity to present their minimal viable products (MVPs) on demo day, to secure contracts with participating corporates.

"This partnership aims to impact a substantial number of startups in the technology space. Through this collaboration, Vedanta Limited aims to leverage CII CIES's expertise to identify and nurture startups that align with its vision of transformative and sustainable technologies," CII said.