EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie enters startup debate, pens Linkedin post

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's straight talk on the Indian startup ecosystem at Start-up Mahakumbh has ignited a debate. Amidst this, EaseMyTrip CEO and co-founder Rikant Pittie highlighted the transformative journey of a "bootstrapped company" that has redefined travel with cutting-edge technology.

He also showcased the company's latest initiatives in green mobility, including the ambitious launch of 4,000 electric buses by 2028, as part of their commitment to eco-friendly and self-reliant travel solutions.

Pittie took to his LinkedIn timeline to share insights into the company's evolution from a bootstrapped startup to a global travel tech leader. He also endorsed Minister Piyush Goyal's vision for India's startup ecosystem.

"Minister Piyush Goyal's visionary leadership has long inspired us to think big, innovate relentlessly, and pursue sustainable growth. He has highlighted the importance of moving beyond quick fixes in favor of deep tech, sustainability, and long-term innovation in India's startup ecosystem. At EaseMyTrip.com, we fully embrace this vision," EaseMyTrip CEO and co-founder Rikant Pittie said in a LinkedIn post.

He emphasised that over the years, they have expanded their footprint globally, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence that makes India shine on the world stage.

"An important milestone in this journey was our acquisition of YoloBus - a company that reimagined intercity travel with efficiency, sustainability, and convenience at its core. Building on the success of YoloBus, an EaseMyTrip.com Company, we introduced Easy Green Mobility, our ambitious initiative to develop electric mobility solutions. These projects exemplify our commitment to revolutionizing public transport while promoting eco-friendly travel across India," Pittie said.

Rikant Pittie highlighted further that with an initial investment of Rs 200 crore and plans to deploy over 4,000 electric buses by 2028, EaseMyTrip is focused on reducing dependency on foreign technologies while having self-reliance in the mobility sector.

Also Read

"This isn't just about manufacturing buses; it's about transforming how we travel while creating a sustainable ecosystem that drives economic growth and empowers local talent," he said.

EaseMyTrip is India's second-largest online travel platform. It is also one of the fastest-growing internet companies. The company, which provides its customers with the option of zero-convenience fees during ticket booking, is also one of the rare, listed consumer internet startups in the world to be profitable since its inception while being completely bootstrapped.

The Co-Founder further stressed that being inspired by Minister Piyush Goyal's roadmap and driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence, they continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks. "Together, we are paving the way for a future that is electric, sustainable, and unmistakably Indian. The future is bright, and we are just getting started," he emphasized.