Elecbits secures $5.5 million to boost electronics design and manufacturing

Elecbits has raised $5.5 million in a Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with SE Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings, to scale its AI-powered Elecbits XOR platform

Elecbits
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
Elecbits, a full-stack electronics design and manufacturing startup, has raised $5.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from SE Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.
 
How will Elecbits use the Series A funds?
 
The round will accelerate Elecbits’ mission of building the digital and physical infrastructure required to make India a global electronics powerhouse. The funds will be used to scale Elecbits XOR — the AI-powered electronics engineering and manufacturing platform. This will help expand its end-to-end engineering capabilities and build in-house manufacturing competencies.
 
“Electronics powers every modern innovation, yet building hardware has always been painfully slow,” said Nikhil Rawat, co-founder, Elecbits. “At Elecbits, we aren’t just driving the change — we’re engineering the operating system for India’s electronics future. This fundraise takes us one step closer to a world where every idea can go from concept to creation in days, not months.”
 
What problem does Elecbits say it is solving in hardware development?
 
For decades, hardware innovation has been stifled by a broken ecosystem: non-standardised engineering, opaque supply chains, and manufacturers ill-equipped for agility. The result has been slow time-to-market and reliability issues. Elecbits said it addresses this by unifying the entire value chain under one roof — from design, prototyping, manufacturing and quality control to delivery.
 
Which companies does Elecbits work with, and when was it founded?
 
Elecbits said it works with over 200 firms including Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Motherson, Urban Company, Zetwerk, Maruti Suzuki, OLA and Valeo.
 
The company was founded by Saurav Kumar Singh and Nikhil Rawat in 2019. Singh has an IoT and enterprise engineering background from his time at Amdocs, while Rawat brings startup-scaling experience, including at a venture acquired by Coupa.
 
What did investors say about the deal and India’s “China+1” opportunity?
 
“We partnered with Elecbits because they are solving this foundational problem with speed and precision and making India globally competitive,” said Anand Datta, partner, Nexus Venture Partners.
 
Siddharth Mehta, investment partner APAC, SE Ventures, said Elecbits is a catalyst in India’s electronics design and manufacturing market and strengthens the thesis that AI will disrupt existing solutions to enhance quality and reduce time-to-market.
 
As global companies look to diversify supply chains beyond China, Elecbits positioned itself as a “China+1” solution, saying it is scaling to meet rising global demand under a “Made in India, for the World” mandate.

Topics :Series A fundingElectronics manufacturingNexus Venture Partners

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

