Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / DPIIT partners with Stride Ventures to help startups in funding, mentorship

DPIIT partners with Stride Ventures to help startups in funding, mentorship

It said this collaboration will be instrumental in creating enormous opportunities for startups by integrating financial support with strategic mentorship and market access

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise
Startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities will receive targeted guidance, mentorship, and access to a global mentor network. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday said it has joined hands with venture debt firm Stride Ventures to support high growth potential startups in their funding requirements.

It said this collaboration will be instrumental in creating enormous opportunities for startups by integrating financial support with strategic mentorship and market access.

Highlighting the macroeconomic impact of this collaboration, Joint Secretary in DPIIT Sanjiv said Stride Ventures will curate dedicated programmes and collaborate on engagements like the Bharat Grand Challenge to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment.

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner, Stride Ventures, said "this partnership, coupled with our billion-dollar commitment to nurturing startups, reaffirms our resolve to strengthen India's startup ecosystem".

The department said Stride Ventures will give thrust "on identifying startups with high growth potential, offering funding, market access, and policy support".

Startups from tier-2 and tier-3 cities will receive targeted guidance, mentorship, and access to a global mentor network to support their scaling journey, it added.

"Additionally, the initiative will create awareness about diverse fundraising instruments, including venture debt, to enable startups cherish their growth aspirations," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zepto sets up a new entity to streamline its operations ahead of IPO

Blinkit ups quick commerce game, announces 10-minute ambulance service

Rikant Pittie to be new CEO of EaseMyTrip, succeeds brother Nishant Pitti

Premium

Credit-on-UPI fintech Kiwi rooted in upheavals in economy, co-founder says

Mumbai-based start-up Manastu tests green propulsion system in space

Topics :DPIITStartupfunding

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story