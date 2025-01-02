Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zepto sets up a new entity to streamline its operations ahead of IPO

In the second half of 2024, Zepto had picked investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Axis Capital as advisors for its IPO

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Quick commerce firm Zepto has set up a new entity, Zepto Marketplace Private Limited, to simplify its operations ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), sources confirmed the news to Business Standard.  
According to media reports, Zepto Marketplace Private Limited was registered on October 22, 2024.
 
The quick commerce unicorn currently operates under a business-to-business (B2B) model. Founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Kiranakart Technologies-which operates Zepto-sources products directly from brands and sells them to a fixed set of companies, named Geddit Convenience, Drogheria Sellers and Commodum Groceries. These companies, which are Zepto’s licensee firms, further sell the products on the application under a licensing agreement.
 
On the other hand, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have developed a marketplace approach.
 
Entities like Hands On Trade and 90Minutes Retail function as Blinkit’s intermediaries that procure products from brands and distribute them to B2B wholesalers. These wholesalers, in turn, supply products to business-to-consumer (B2C) sellers listed on the Blinkit platform.
 
Similarly, Swiggy Instamart employs a comparable structure. Here, companies which function as B2B wholesalers, supply goods to dark store operators. These operators then distribute products to B2C sellers listed on the platform.

In the second half of 2024, Zepto had picked investment banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Axis Capital as advisors for its IPO. The company is likely to go public in the second half of 2025. 
 
Zepto’s rivals, Blinkit (owned by Zomato) and Instamart (owned by Swiggy), are already listed entities.
 
First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

