GalaxEye announces second satellite with sharper imaging and faster revisit

GalaxEye, a space-tech start-up pioneering Syncfusion SAR-Optical imaging satellite technology, has announced the development of its second satellite amid growing global demand for sharper and faster geospatial insights.

Engineered to deliver near 0.5 metre resolution, the satellite will ensure elevation in detail and quality of insights for defence use cases, among other critical sectors. The announcement follows closely on the heels of GalaxEye’s upcoming first satellite, Mission Drishti, which is scheduled for launch later this year. Drishti offers a resolution of 1.25 metres and serves as a key milestone in demonstrating the company’s proprietary technology stack, including a proven sensor system and data processing pipeline tested over 500 drone flights and spaceflight missions such as the POEM payload.

GalaxEye’s second satellite will not only deliver improved spatial resolution but also reduce revisit time to under three days, significantly enhancing the responsiveness and utility of its constellation. Notably, the world’s first Syncfusion SAR-Optical satellite, originally designed in India, will now also be fully built in-house—highlighting GalaxEye’s growing manufacturing and systems integration capabilities. To support this expansion, the company also plans to scale its facilities in the near future. ALSO READ: GalaxEye achieves breakthrough with first fusion of SAR and optical imagery “Building on the experience from our first satellite—set to launch later this year—and the evolving needs of our defence customers, we’re thrilled to take the next big step in scaling our constellation and deepening our mission impact,” said Suyash Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GalaxEye.

“What excites us most is that this second satellite will be entirely built in-house. Our sensor stack has already been tested on over 500 aerial test flights, backed by a proprietary signal processing toolchain, the success of the POEM payload, the Drishti (1.25m) launch, and purpose-built software to extract actionable insights. As we move forward, we’re committed to greater vertical integration—working closely with resilient partners across the satellite supply chain. The world today demands faster, sharper, and more persistent eyes in the sky. With enhanced resolution and performance, our second satellite marks a significant leap in unlocking richer, more detailed analytical intelligence.”

GalaxEye extends its gratitude towards Isro, IN-SPACe and NAL for their guidance and support. Their commitment to nurturing India’s space-tech ecosystem has been vital in the company’s journey to push boundaries in Earth observation innovation. At a time when geopolitical conflicts and cross-border threats are escalating, nations are actively seeking sharper, more reliable satellite data to safeguard national interests. The second satellite, designed with mission-critical applications in mind, offers real-time, all-weather capabilities and will also serve adjacent sectors like disaster response, urban security, maritime awareness and risk intelligence. “As early backers of GalaxEye, it’s incredibly rewarding to see them announce their second satellite. The dual-use potential of their technology—spanning defence, national security, and commercial sectors—is truly exciting. GalaxEye’s bold vision to bring reliability and Service Level Agreements to satellite imagery—all-time, all-weather imagery—is a game-changer. We’ve believed in their mission from the start, and with the technology now de-risked, it’s time to scale,” said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest.