Urban Company swings to profit ahead of planned IPO as revenue jumps 38%

Urban Company reported a 38 per cent rise in operating revenue to ₹1,144.5 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as it gears up for a public offering. The Gurugram-based home services platform turned profitable during the year, posting a net profit of ₹240 crore, compared with a ₹93 crore loss in the previous fiscal, according to its annual report released on Wednesday.

Urban Company reported a sharp turnaround in its bottom line for FY25, aided by a ₹211 crore deferred tax credit. Even excluding the credit, the at-home services platform posted a pre-tax profit of ₹28.6 crore. The turnaround came on the back of strong revenue growth and operational efficiency.

“Cash generated from operating activities was ₹54.6 crore,” said Urban Company chief executive officer and co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal on X. ALSO READ: Jio Financial acquires SBI's full stake in JPBL for ₹104.54 crore Urban Company had reduced its losses by 40.1 per cent to ₹308 crore in FY23, compared with ₹514 crore in FY22, according to Entrackr. The company said it served 6.8 million transacting users over the past fiscal year and worked with an average of 48,000 active service partners each month. It reported that 82 per cent of its net transaction value came from repeat customers, indicating high retention. Customer satisfaction remained strong, with an average rating of 4.81 out of 5.

Service partners earned an average of ₹26,400 per month, up 16 per cent from the previous year, according to the company. Urban Company’s operations now span 51 cities across India, as well as international markets such as the UAE and Singapore. Its overseas business generated ₹147 crore in revenue — an increase of nearly 64 per cent year-on-year. The market opportunity for Urban Company remains significant. According to the Redseer Report, the home services sector in India had a total addressable market of $59.2 billion in CY24 and is projected to grow to $97.4 billion by CY29, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10–11 per cent. Online full-stack platforms delivering integrated, end-to-end service experiences are projected to grow at a CAGR of 20–22 per cent over the same period.