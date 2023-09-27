Home / Companies / Start Ups / Healthtech SaaS start-up Doceree raises $35 mn in series B funding

Healthtech SaaS start-up Doceree raises $35 mn in series B funding

Following its entry into the US, India, and European markets, Doceree has also expanded its reach to Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Doceree, a networking platform designed for healthcare professionals (HCPs), has secured $35 million in a Series B funding round. The round was spearheaded by technology investment firm Creaegis and saw participation from existing investors, including Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital. Financial advisory firm Investec served as the advisor for the transaction.

Harshit Jain, Managing Director, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, said the new funds would be allocated towards accelerating product development, enhancing the technology stack, expanding the team, and scaling global operations. "Our unique AI-enabled technology has simplified HCP engagement on a global scale. We provide end-to-end HCP-targeting solutions that have supported our clients in achieving profitable growth. We are excited about the future as we continue to touch new horizons," he stated.

Established in 2019, Doceree facilitates connections between pharmaceutical and life-sciences companies and healthcare professionals. The platform uses data-driven tools for programmatic messaging, allowing life sciences brands to communicate with HCPs through a global network of digital and point-of-care platforms. This enables the programmatic delivery of personalised communications to HCPs on a large scale.

Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner and Chief Information Officer, and Nitish Bandi, Partner at Creaegis, remarked in a joint statement, "Our experience in investing in pioneering global SaaS companies and the healthcare ecosystem enables us to support Doceree's mission to create superior outcomes for pharmaceutical brands, providers, and patients."

Following its entry into the US, India, and European markets, Doceree has also expanded its reach to Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. "Doceree's technology platform allows biopharmaceutical companies to connect with physicians like never before. The impressive growth trajectory stems from its unique, data-driven approach that enables communication with precision and relevance," said Ashish Venkataramani, Partner at Right Roads Ventures.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

