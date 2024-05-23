Home / Companies / Start Ups / ICAI aims to facilitate $200 mn funding through startup event in June

ICAI aims to facilitate $200 mn funding through startup event in June

It will organise the second edition of the Startup Sphere, and more than 10,000 people from the startup ecosystem are expected to participate in the event, according to a release

startup funding investment
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Thursday said it aims to facilitate funds worth over USD 200 million to startups through an event scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from June 27 to 29.

It will organise the second edition of the Startup Sphere, and more than 10,000 people from the startup ecosystem are expected to participate in the event, according to a release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said the first edition of the event last year saw an estimated USD 100 million commitment of funding from 60 pitches presented to 75 investors.
 

"The Startup Sphere 2024 is scheduled from 27th to 29th June 2024. We are expecting to arrange more than USD 200 million in funding this year. More than 10,000 people are expected to participate in this three-day event that aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors, wherein startups can share their ideas and get investments," ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said.

The event will be supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

Also Read

ICAI CA 2024: Admit cards for inter and final exam to be available soon

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

ICAI CA Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final result announced today

ICAI to suggest ways to improve country's tax to GDP ratio, says Agarwal

Crypto exchange CoinSwitch publishes third edition of proof of reserves

Prosus, Dharana, Vy Capital to buy Urban Company's shares worth Rs 203 cr

Ola moves tech workloads out of Microsoft's Azure, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Niro hits Rs 1,000 crore disbursement milestone with fintech partnerships

Oyo eyes equity from private investors at valuation of up to $4 bn: Founder

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ICAIStartup Indiastartup ecosystemStartup funding

First Published: May 23 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story