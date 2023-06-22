In Indian start-up technology churn, generative AI gets edge over Web3

Generative AI refers to a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, such as text, images, or audio, by learning patterns from existing data. It can generate unique and original outputs that have not been explicitly created or programmed by humans. Web3.0, or Web3, also known as decentralised internet, is built on blockchain technology that is used for cryptocurrency among other purposes.

Indian start-ups' technology priority is shifting from Web3.0 to generative artificial intelligence (AI), shaping investor sentiment and sectors.