India retains third spot as a unicorn hub, shows Hurun report

India added 14 new unicorns since the pandemic began. Despite the rise, none of the start-ups made it to the top 10. According to the report, BYJU’s is the top-most unicorn in India, with a valuation of $22 billion, followed by Swiggy and Dream11, valued at $8 billion each. BYJU’S is also among the top 10 unicorns that saw the highest increase in valuation since pre-Covid. Compiled by Ashish Tiwari
The report also mentioned that India and China produce more offshore unicorns than any other country. Founders from India co-founded 70 unicorns outside, while China co-founded 32 outside of China, compared with 316 in China.