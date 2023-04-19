Home / Companies / Start Ups / This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Set up in a college hostel back in 2014, Mukunda Foods has sold its products to about 6,000 restaurants that make Chinese, South Indian, Mughlai and other genres

Namit Gupta New Delhi
Premium
This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

7 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

In 2022, when Zomato acquired 16.6 per cent stake in food robotics company Mukunda Foods, everyone wanted to know more about this firm. The investment led by Zomato valued the company at $30 million. It was also seen as a push for Zomato's pursuit of delivering fresh food in 10 minutes. That pilot has been closed.
Rather many of the quick commerce players have shelved their instant food pilots or the time to deliver has gone up from 10-20 minutes to 20-30 minutes.
Mukunda with its robotics and automated cooking tech was supposed to be at the forefront but that has changed now.

Topics :QSRkitchenZomatoStartup

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Momo brand Prasuma to expand cloud kitchen venture by 200 units by 2025

The rise and rise of QSR: Number of start-ups up 23% since 2016

Rebel Foods to run American burger giant Wendy's restaurants in India

Food-delivery firm Swiggy shuts cloud kitchen brand in Delhi, NCR

'Startups in India bringing down unemployment rate in the country'

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story