Indian family offices change startup bets after funding peaked in 2021

Family offices in India may be headed for their least active year, after investing billions of dollars in startups during the pandemic.

They have deployed around $200 million in 2024, according to a Business Standard analysis of data as of the third week of June from tracker Tracxn. The peak of such investments, $7.8 billion, was during the pandemic year of 2021. The last full-year figure, of $0.8 billion in 2023, represents a decline of nearly 90 per cent from the peak for single family office startup funding. Overall funding for startups (by all investors, not just family offices) has fallen less than 60 per cent.

