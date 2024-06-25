Dairy startup co Sid's Farm raises $10 million in Series A Round

Direct-to-customer dairy brand Sid’s Farm, which is currently operating in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, has raised $10 million in Series A funding, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Series A Round comes after the Seed Round. If a company goes for Series A funding, it means that it has established itself and is trying to scale the product and the team to take the company to the next level.

Sid’s Farm raised the latest round of funds from venture capital firm Omnivore and from the family office of Ambuja Cements founder Narotam Sekhsaria.

The dairy firm plans to use this money to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products and building a robust team to attract and retain top talent across various functions.

Founded in 2016, Sid’s Farm is a popular mass premium Hyderabad-based dairy brand, serving more than 25,000 customers across two cities.

The start-up sources the milk directly from farmers, and conducts rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain to ensure nutrient-dense, additive-free milk.

“This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” said Kishore Indukuri, Founder of Sid’s Farm.

“We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone,” he said.

Founder Indukuri is an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, who went on to complete his post-graduation and doctorate in material sciences from the University of Massachusetts. Before Sid’s Farm, Indukuri worked with Intel Corporation for close to seven years before returning to India to try his hands at agriculture.

Sid’s Farm started operations with whole buffalo and cow milk and gradually diversified into curd, paneer, ghee, butter, dairy beverages, and dairy-based desserts.

Reihem Roy, Partner at Omnivore, observed that according to IMARC Group reports, the dairy industry in India reached a size of Rs 16,792 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach Rs 49,953 billion by 2032.

“Premium dairy brands and products over D2C platforms are expected to lead this growth,” said Roy.

“We see Sid’s Farm emerging as a key player in this space with its commitment to antibiotic-free, hormone-free, preservative-free milk and milk products,” he said.

“We strongly believe that ventures such as Sid’s Farm with honest solutions to genuine concerns will drive consumption habits in the times to come,” said Narayanan Venkitraman of NSFO.