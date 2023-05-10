Home / Companies / Start Ups / After life in unicorn-decacorn club, start-ups stare at down rounds

After life in unicorn-decacorn club, start-ups stare at down rounds

This year, start-ups have collectively raised around $4.1 billion so far

Aryaman GuptaPeerzada Abrar New Delhi/Bengaluru
Premium
After life in unicorn-decacorn club, start-ups stare at down rounds

6 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Large Indian start-ups are likely to face down rounds as foreign investors slash valuations of bloated start-ups. Valuation multiples, observe analysts and investors, have dipped by as much as 60 per cent. This trend of a correction in valuation is likely to continue as consolidation in the start-up ecosystem increases amid liquidity crunch.
“We have observed a reduction in valuation multiples by 50-70 per cent in the market,” says Anand Prasanna, managing partner, Iron Pillar, who expects more such instances of valuation corrections shortly.
The start-up world, especially late-stage start-ups, has of late been at the receiving end of valuation cuts by foreign investors.

Also Read

Start-up meltdown continues as pre-IPO investors look to sell stake

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

Business bites: How have winners of Shark Tank India 1 fared so far

Alternative fuel start-up Buyofuel raises Rs 11.5 cr in series A funding

Start-up Odisha growth fund gets Rs 1,000 cr commitment, disbursal in 5 yrs

Suneil Shetty backed zero fee food delivery app Waayu launches in Mumbai

MoS IT to empower semiconductor startups, chip designers at IIT-Delhi

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Merge, acquire, survive: Startups on consolidation route as funding slows

Topics :start- upsStart-up investors

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story